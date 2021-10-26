Regional Economic Index Still In Positive Territory

For the 11th straight month, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index, or RMI, remained above growth neutral, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy.
The region’s overall reading for October rose to 66.1 from September’s 62.5.
The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50 representing growth neutral.
The region’s farmland price index slid to 81.5 from September’s record high 85.2.
The confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, sank for the fourth straight month to 51.8, its lowest level since November of last year, and down from September’s much stronger 65.4.
The overall Kansas RMI advanced to 59.0 from 55.5 in September.