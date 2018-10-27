Regional Matchups Set in State Football Playoffs

Seven teams from Shawnee County extended their seasons by one more game with wins in the first round of the KSHAA state football playoffs. KSHSAA finalized the regional brackets after the conclusion of Friday’s action.

Topeka High and Washburn Rural both moved on in class 6A. The Trojans got a 24-yard field goal from Gregorio Leonardo with 35 seconds to play to hold off upset-minded Hutchinson, 45-43, while Washburn Rural pitched a second-half shutout in a 21-7 win over Garden City. Topeka High will host the Junior Blues in regional play at Hummer Sports Park this coming Friday. The two teams met in the regular season, with the Trojans winning, 63-38.

In class 5A, Seaman and Shawnee Heights earned first-round victories. Seaman raced past Sumner Academy 52-20 while Shawnee Heights eked out a 10-9 win over Blue Valley Southwest. The Vikings travel to top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas next Friday while the Thunderbirds will visit De Soto in a rematch of a regular season game won by De Soto 14-0 in Tecumseh.

Hayden advanced in the class 3A postseason with a 28-7 win over Holton. They host Marysville next. Silver Lake and Rossville each scored wins in the 2A bracket, with the Eagles pounding Riverton 66-0 on Thursday night and the Bulldawgs routing Pleasant Ridge 36-14. Rossville travels to Maur Hill-Mount Academy while Silver Lake hosts McLouth.

Below are the up-to-date brackets with regional matchups.

