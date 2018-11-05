Regionals 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

There’s no getting around it – it was a rough week for the city’s football squads. Five entered the week with hopes of reaching the sectionals, but only one survived to play another day. Still, all five squads left it all out on the field on Friday night and represented themselves and their school with pride. We recap the week here with our final highlights and helmet stickers of the season…

TOPEKA HIGH 56, WASHBURN RURAL 21

A slow start in round one nearly cost the Trojans their season. They weren’t about to make the same mistake two weeks in a row. Topeka High scored less than a minute into the game, and began an offensive onslaught that produced seven touchdowns on their first seven drives and a 49-0 lead halfway through the second quarter. Washburn Rural’s defense, excellent all season, couldn’t create the big play or turnover that had been their trademark and thus were overwhelmed by the Trojan rushing attack. The ninth straight victory for Topeka High brought to an end a strong season for the Junior Blues.

Helmet Stickers:

–JACQEZ BARKSDALE, RB – Is a 30.6 yards per carry average good? That was Barksdale’s night on the ground, needing just seven carries to rack up 214 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for scores of 76 and 92 yards, and neither of those were his best play of the night – that honor goes to his diving one-handed catch for a 19-yard touchdown that got him on ESPN’s Top Plays.

–DaVONSHAI HARDEN, QB – Connected with Barksdale for a touchdown pass and ran for three scores of his own as part of a nine-carry, 142-yard rushing performance.

–KY THOMAS, RB/DB – Thomas carried 12 times for 162 yards and two scores, which are spectacular numbers that almost feel routine for him. What wasn’t routine was his defensive contribution, as he intercepted two passes from his free safety spot.

–TYLER LADSON, RB/LB – Ladson was Washburn Rural’s best offensive weapon on the night, running hard between the tackles 17 times for 80 yards.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:



DE SOTO 38, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 17

The T-Birds kept it close with the Wildcats, trailing just 17-10 going into the final quarter. But a touchdown-fumble-touchdown sequence in the fourth quarter gave De Soto 14 quick points and allowed them to pull away, ending Shawnee Heights’ first season in the new United Kansas Conference with a 5-5 record.

Helmet Stickers:

–TYCE BROWN, WR/DB – Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Hunter Wohler for 26 and 69 yards, with both coming on fourth down. A big game was a fitting ending for a player who has been a standout throughout his career at Heights.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 56, SEAMAN 14

The Saints marched on by scoring on their first five possessions of the game, capitalizing on defensive and special teams mistakes by the Vikings and proving why they’re the number one ranked team in class 5A. The Vikings wrapped their season with a 5-5 record.

Helmet Stickers:

–SAM PAYNE, RB/LB – Ended his outstanding career as a Viking by being the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards on the ground in the defeat.

MARYSVILLE 36, HAYDEN 14

The Wildcat defense finally ran into an offense it couldn’t slow down, as the Bulldogs racked up 492 total yards against a group that had hardly been breached in the last six weeks. Hayden took an early lead but got buried beneath 28 straight points by the visitors and saw their season end with a 7-3 mark.

Helmet Stickers:

–CADE PAVLIK, WR/DB – Intercepted a pass early to set up Hayden’s first score, and caught a touchdown pass from Brady Bohannon for their second score.