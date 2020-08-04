Registered Party Members Vote in Primary Today
Today is the primary election in Kansas.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicts 28 percent of Kansas voters will participate in the 2020 primary election.
You’re eligible to vote if you are a registered Democrat or Republican.
You can also vote if you’re a registered Independent, if you change your registration to either Republican or Democrat at the polling place.
Thirty percent of registered voters in Kansas are unaffiliated with a political party and unable to participate in the primary election unless they choose to affiliate.
Voters should expect increased distance between voting booths, greater distance in interactions with election workers, and frequent sanitizing of election equipment.
No voter will be turned away for wearing, or not wearing, a mask.
Polls will be open until seven o’clock this evening.
Due to enhanced COVID-19 safety precautions and historically high advance voting numbers, election returns may be delayed.
Thirteen people – 11 Republicans and two Democrats – are in today’s primary for the United States Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Pat Roberts.