Relatively cool, nice Tuesday

Today will feel much more like September than July.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Patchy fog this morning, could see an isolated shower in extreme eastern Kansas this afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high at 85.
Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high at 90.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 91.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.