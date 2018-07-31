WIBW News Now!

Relatively cool, nice Tuesday

by on July 31, 2018 at 5:54 AM (3 hours ago)

Today will feel much more like September than July.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog this morning, could see an isolated shower in extreme eastern Kansas this afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high at 90.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 91.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.

