Relatively cool, nice Tuesday

Today will feel much more like September than July.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog this morning, could see an isolated shower in extreme eastern Kansas this afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high at 90.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 91.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.