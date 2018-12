The storm that is going to impact Oklahoma over the weekend won’t get this far north, so we’ll be fine.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds with sunshine, with a high at 35.

Tonight: Patchy fog toward morning, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 35. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 40.