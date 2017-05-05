For those who dare to believe:

…that being part of something bigger matters.

……that having courage means doing things for others.

………that cancer does not have to touch just about everyone, everywhere.

Come join the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to help save lives today , and bring us closer to a world without cancer tomorrow.

The Shawnee County Relay for Life will be on Friday June 2, 2017 from 6:00pm – 1:00am on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park. Join in the celebration and life-saving event that fights cancer, one lap at a time. Form a team, and have at least one member of your team walking at all times (per schedule).



Schedule of Events

7:00 PM Kickoff Ceremony

Survivors Lap

Caregivers Lap

10:00 PM Luminaria Ceremony

12:45 Closing Ceremony

To form a team, register as a survivor, to donate, or to learn more about the event, click here.