Released Prisoner Dies

A man who was granted a rare medical release from prison in April because he had terminal cancer has died, the American Civil Liberties Union said.
Christopher McIntyre, 48, was released April 12th from the Lansing Correctional Facility, and was being cared for by relatives in Wichita.
McIntyre was in prison for aggravated burglary, and was scheduled to be released in 2024.
The Kansas Department of Corrections granted his application for release because of “functional incapacitation,” which applies to inmates whose medical or mental health conditions are so severe they are not considered a risk to the public.
The corrections department has released only two other people under those circumstances in the last five years, The Kansas City Star reported.
One was in 2016 and the other was last year.
Prisoners can also be released if they are within 30 days of death.
A bill that would have extended that period to 120 days did not pass this year in the state Legislature this year.