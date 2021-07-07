Relief Funds More Widely Available

More Kansas families are now be eligible to take advantage of the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program.
First implemented at the beginning of the pandemic to assist essential workers with the costs of childcare, this new round of assistance allows all Kansas workers to take advantage of expanded financial eligibility guidelines.
Under the new guidelines, any Kansas worker who makes 250% or less of the federal poverty level is now eligible for childcare assistance.
The expansion also includes waiving the family share deduction for essential workers and reducing the deduction for all others.
Families also will see an expanded eligibility period from six to 12 months.
This program is available to families who need child care for employment as long as the adults in the household are employed an average of twenty hours a week.
Some education or training activities also may be supported under the traditional Child Care Assistance Program.
For more information, and for instructions on how to apply, visit KSHeroRelief.com.