Remains of man missing since 2015 found in Wichita field

Authorities say the remains of a man with dementia who had been missing for more than a year have been found in a field near a Wichita aircraft parts maker.

KAKE-TV reports that Lt. Lin Dehning said Tuesday that dental records were used to identify the remains as those of John Wilson.

The Wichita man was 64 in December 2015 when he was last seen alive. Surveillance video showed him walking out of a south Wichita gas station.

The disappearance led to searches. His brother, James Wilson, told The Wichita Eagle that friends and family were “in torment every day thinking we’ll maybe

never know what happened.”

Their questions were answered Monday when the remains were found on Spirit AeroSystems property.