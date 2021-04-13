Remains of Reverend Emil Kapaun Coming Back to Wichita
The remains of the Reverend Emil Kapaun, a Catholic priest who died in a prison camp during the Korean War, will be returned to his native Kansas, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita says.
Kapuan is being considered for sainthood by the Catholic church because of his selfless service during the war.
His remains were identified in March.
Kapaun was an army chaplain.
He was captured in November of 1950 in North Korea, while tending to soldiers.
He continued to minister to fellow prisoners until he died of pneumonia, the Defense Department has said.
In 1993, Kapaun was named a “Servant of God,” which began the lengthy process of canonization.
The remains will be interred in a crypt inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita, the diocese said.
If he is eventually named a saint, a shrine or chapel would be built to hold Kapaun’s remains and honor him, the diocese said.