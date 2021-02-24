Renew Your Driver’s License Soon
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly has issued Executive Orders to temporarily extend the deadline for Kansas driver’s license and state identification card renewals.
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles cautions Kansans to avoid waiting until the last day of the extension period to renew expired credentials.
The last day of the extension period to renew expired credentials is June 30th, as set forth by the Executive Order.
The Division of Vehicles asks Kansans to first consider renewing using iKan, the agency’s online driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal system.
Online renewals can be performed by going to ikan.ks.gov.
To further encourage online renewals, the Department of Revenue has temporarily waived service fees for using iKan.
By statute, some restrictions apply.
If criteria are not met, customers are asked to schedule their renewal through the appropriate appointment process.
The Revenue Department requests appointments at all its offices.
While walk-ins are permitted, customers with appointments receive priority.