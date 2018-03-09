Reno County records its largest earthquake

The recent magnitude 3.4 earthquake that hit Reno County is the largest one to rattle Reno County yet.

The Hutchinson News reports the temblor at 4:48 a.m. on Thursday shook beds, rattled china cabinets and toppled piles of book. No structural damage was reported.

By Thursday afternoon, 203 people had logged into the website of the U.S. Geological Survey to report feeling the quake.

It comes just a week after the previous largest quake of magnitude 3.1 in the county. The epicenters of the two quakes in Hutchinson were slightly over a mile apart.