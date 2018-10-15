WIBW News Now!

Renovations of Pittsburg airport nearly complete

by on October 15, 2018 at 4:40 PM (3 hours ago)

Construction of a new taxiway and renovation of a runway at Atkinson Municipal Airport in Pittsburg are nearly complete.

Airport manager Bill Pyle says the airport averages about 15 to 20 flights a day, with all the plans either privately owned or owned by businesses.  The Joplin Globe reports the city received more than $675,000 in federal and state grants to fund the renovations.

The first project was constructing a parallel taxiway to connect a 600-foot extension with a new turnaround that was built last year.  The runway is now 6,100 feet long.

The second project sealcoats and repaints a runway.  Pyle expects both projects to be completed by the end of this month, weather permitting.

