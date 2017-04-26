Renowned youth touring group comes to Topeka

Students at Chase Middle School in Topeka got a special treat as the Marvin L. Winans Academy of Performing Arts touring group performed Wednesday afternoon.

The Winans Academy, which is based out of Detroit, Michigan, teaches more than 1,100 students K-12. Marvin L. Winans, the school founder, has performed with his family group, The Winans, throughout the world for over 50 years and has received a number of Grammy awards during that time.

Recognized worldwide, Winans Academy students have performed all over the world from Disney World to Paris to the Vatican in Rome. For the past several days, the touring group has been in Topeka performing a number of concerts at different area schools.

Wednesday’s performance included selections from the Academy’s touring vocal department, jazz band, and orchestra. At the conclusion of the concert, Chase Middle School students asked questions of the Academy students and their leaders covering a wide range of topics from getting over performance anxiety to the length of time each student had been performing.

The Academy students returned to Detroit following Wednesday’s performance.

Photo courtesy of Ann Williamson