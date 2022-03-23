Rental Assistance Still Available

Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance – or KERA – funding remains available to support Kansans at risk of eviction.
KERA provides rent, utility, and internet assistance to households that have experienced a financial hardship during the pandemic.
The KERA program has disbursed more than $125 million in rental, utility, and internet assistance to 17,633 eligible tenant households in Kansas.
These funds have prevented 45,674 Kansans from experiencing evictions and utility disconnections and helped make 6,656 landlords whole.
Households that have experienced financial hardship at any time during the pandemic may now qualify for assistance.
Eligible households may receive up to 18 months of assistance, an increase from the previous 15-month maximum.
Eligible households may receive a lump sum of $900 in past-due or future internet assistance, an increase from the previous $750 limit.
For more information and to apply, visit KSHousingCorp.org/emergency-rental-assistance.