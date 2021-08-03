Renter Assistance Still Available

The Federal halt in residential renter evictions has expired, but help is still available for Kansans in getting the rent paid.
The funds are from the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance, or KERA, program.
To be eligible to receive KERA assistance, tenants must rent their homes, and must have experienced a documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KERA applicants are eligible to receive a maximum of 12 months of rental and utility assistance.
Qualified applicants are also eligible to receive a lump sum of $600 in credit to their internet providers.
Program guidelines require tenants and landlords to apply jointly, with payments made directly to the landlord or service provider.
To learn more, and to apply, visit kshousingcorp.org