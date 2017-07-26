Rep. Jenkins’ dialysis accreditation bill passes in the House

On Tuesday, Representative Lynn Jenkins’ (R-KS) bill, H.R. 3166, to provide independent accreditation for dialysis facilities passed the House of Representatives as part of the Medicare Part B Improvement Act of 2017.

“Kansas currently ranks among the top three longest wait times for dialysis center surveys. The lack of manpower at the state administrative agency that contracts with CMS for the surveys have left some clinics waiting 2 years for a certification. This bill gives dialysis providers the opportunity to receive surveys and certifications from a CMS approved third-party accreditor, much like hospitals are able to do now.”

Those third-party organizations must demonstrate their standards are as good as or are better than those standards used by CMS and the Secretary must approve them.

“I toured several clinics in my district last year. I was frustrated to learn that a state-of-art clinic necessary to fill a need in Topeka, for ESRD patients has been waiting 2 years for an initial survey, and a clinic in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been waiting for 250 days. Without these clinics, patients are forced to find clinics much further away, which depending on access to transportation can be a barrier to treatment. That is unacceptable and this problem will be easily solved by this provision.”

Congressman John Lewis was the cosponsor of this legislation in the House.