Repair project to close lanes at 17th and Washburn

A street repair project will create traffic issues at a south-central Topeka intersection this week.

The City of Topeka is encouraging drivers to use caution when passing through the intersection of SW 17th and Washburn. The repair project is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Crews will spend the week repairing a manhole cover and ring located in the middle of the two southbound lanes of Washburn and part of the eastbound through lane on 17th Street.

Traffic during the project will be narrowed to one lane in all directions and left turns will be prohibited. Right turns will be allowed at this time.

Southbound traffic will be moved into the southbound turn lane and carried through the intersection into the northbound turn lane left of the median. Once past the median, southbound traffic will be moved back into the established southbound lanes. All northbound traffic will be carried in the outside lane of Washburn.

Work is expected to finished by 4 p.m. Friday.