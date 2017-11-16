Report: Bill Snyder Rejected Leavitt as Successor

According to college football reporter Brett McMurphy, Bill Snyder nixed a possible head coach in waiting agreement with Jim Leavitt to become the K-State football Head Coach in 2018.

You can read the report here.

According to the report Snyder didn’t want Leavitt to become the head coach of the Wildcats because he wants his son, Sean, to take over when he steps down.

K-State athletics issued a statement in response to the report: “As has been the case and stated many times, Coach Snyder is our football coach and will remain coach until he decides otherwise.”

Leavitt has coaching experience as he was the Head Coach of South Florida from 1997-2009 and had the Bull ranked 2nd while he was there. He has recently been the Defensive Coordinator under Colorado last year and is the current Defensive Coordinator of Oregon.

Leavitt was with Kansas State from 1990-1995.