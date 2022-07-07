Report Ranks Best Value in Kansas Schools

The financial website SmartAsset has released their latest rankings of the best college values in Kansas.
SmartAsset compared schools based on a variety of financial factors and data sets.
They took all the information to create a College Education Value Index score.
The top score in the state, representing the best value, went to Kansas State University, with a score of 50.8.
The University of Kansas was close behind in second place, scoring 49.64.
Pittsburg State at 44.47 and Fort Hays State at 42.47 took third and fourth places.
Fifth went to Washburn at 38.94, while Emporia State came in sixth at 37.77.
Wichita State was seventh, scoring 34.88, beating out eighth-place Baker at 34.13.
Friends University was ninth at 28.85.
Southwestern College was tenth with a score of 23.42.