Report sees Kansas as struggling with election security

In a report released this week, the Center for American Progress conducted research and interviewed election officials to determine their election security preparedness.

“Kansas is one of those states that still uses paperless electronic voting machines in some jurisdictions,” said Danielle Root, voting rights manager for Democracy and Government at the Center for American Progress. “Experts have been warning for years that these paperless, electronic machines can be hacked and can’t be adequately audited to confirm election outcomes.”

At this point, there is much more Kansas can do even in the parts of the state that use paper ballots.

“Kansas is also a state that doesn’t require post-election audits, even in jurisdictions using paper-based voting systems that can be audited,” said Root. “There is no state requirement that electronic poll books be tested prior to election day to ensure they are in good and proper working order.”

There are things legislatively that Kansas can consider to fix some of these issues, if they choose to.

“I believe that there is a bill currently in the Legislature, which would require county officials to carry out post-election audits prior to certification, on a fixed percentage of voting components,” said Root. “That would be a good start. In addition, the state really should transition over to a statewide paper-based voting system. While paper may seem anachronistic, it is the most-hack proof way of protecting our elections.”

Paper ballots can still be electronically tabulated and then followed up with a manual audit to make sure the counter is doing so correctly.