Report shows Kansas recorded lowest number of abortions in 30 years

by on April 5, 2018 at 2:37 PM (2 hours ago)

A new report shows Kansas has recorded its lowest number of abortions in 30 years.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the preliminary report Tuesday.  It shows 2017 data gathered through a state law requiring physicians and hospitals to report abortions to the department.  The report says more than 6,700 abortions were performed in the state last year.  Of the abortions performed, 11 percent of patients were teenagers, including three girls younger than 14.  Nearly 70 percent of the patients never had a previous abortion.

The most common method of abortion was the medication Mifepristone, which was used by 58 percent of patients.

Data figures also show 3,372 women were Kansas residents and 3,377 were from other states, including Missouri.

