Reported aggravated robbery leads to two warranted arrests

by on October 10, 2017 at 4:55 PM (2 hours ago)

On Tuesday morning, the Topeka Police Department received a report from a victim who stated that their vehicle had been taken by two suspects armed with weapons near the Rochester Cemetery. 

The victim stated the suspects headed east in the vehicle along with another vehicle they had already been driving.  The Kansas Highway Patrol located a vehicle that was similar to the one that was stolen minutes after the incident was reported near NE Chester and NE Sardou. 

The driver refused to pull over but eventually stopped when the car struck a median in the road near Chester and Seward.  The driver, female, and other occupant in the car were arrested for two felony warrants.

The victim of the reported aggravated robbery refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give a report once the vehicle was recovered.