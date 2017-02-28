Reports Say Berry and Chiefs Reach a Six Year Contract

The question of if the Chiefs will franchise tag Eric Berry and will Eric Berry sit out the upcoming year are no more.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Safety Eric Berry have reportedly reach a a deal on a six year contract worth 78 million dollars.

The deal will make Berry the highest paid safety in the league.

Sources: The #Chiefs & S Eric Berry are finalizing a 6-year deal worth $78M. It makes him the highest paid safety in the @NFL. Well-deserved — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2017

The deal is worth a reported guaranteed 40 million dollars total with 20 million being a signing bonus.