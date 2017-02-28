WIBW News Now!

Reports Say Berry and Chiefs Reach a Six Year Contract

by on February 28, 2017 at 12:38 PM (1 hour ago)

The question of if the Chiefs will franchise tag Eric Berry and will Eric Berry sit out the upcoming year are no more. 

The Kansas City Chiefs and Safety Eric Berry have reportedly reach a a deal on a six year contract worth 78 million dollars. 

The deal will make Berry the highest paid safety in the league. 

The deal is worth a reported guaranteed 40 million dollars total with 20 million being a signing bonus. 

 

