Reports show that child deaths in Kansas have been reaching record lows

The Kansas State Child Death Board, which reviews the case file for every death of a Kansan under the age of 17 in order to gather information on reducing child deaths, reported that child deaths in the year 2015 reached a record low since the board was established in 1994.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said because of how time consuming the reviewing process can be, the reports usually run two years behind. The report showed that Kansas had 394 child fatalities in 2015, down from 410 deaths in 2014.

“The good news is that the number of children who die in Kansas continues to trend downward,” said Schmidt. “The rate of child deaths is at its lowest ever in the history of the board.”

Schmidt said that some changes due to teen driving laws and better nurturing health care for younger kids could be some of the reasons why the numbers are down.

While Kansas is showing a decline in overall child deaths, the death rates for both homicides and suicides are trending upwards. The child homicide rate in 2015 increased slightly from the previous year with 2.9 deaths per 100,000 population occurring. In 66 percent of those cases, the death resulted from child abuse.

Furthermore, Kansas has shown a steady increase in the rate of youth suicides. That rate has more than doubled over the past 11 years.

“While it is promising to see that the overall death rates are decreasing for Kansas children, the number of child homicides and suicides remain a concern,” said Sara Hortenstine, the board’s executive director. “The information provided within this report should continue to inform individuals, organizations, and the State of Kansas as a whole to continue prevention efforts surrounding child fatalities in our state.”

