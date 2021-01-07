Representative Jake LaTurner Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Congressman Jake LaTurner said Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a pair of Tweets from his Twitter account, the Republican Second District representative said, “Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19. Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so.”