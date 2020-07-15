Representative Steve Watkins Charged with Voter Fraud
Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor after registering to vote using a UPS store in Topeka as his address.
The Shawnee County Sheriffs Office began an investigation in December, and said it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watkins is accused of voting illegally in advance in the 2019 local city and school board election, voting when not qualified, and interfering with law enforcement by providing false information.
District Attorney Mike Kagay also filed a misdemeanor charge of failing to notify the state Division of Vehicles of a change in addresses.
Watkins says using a mailing address was a mistake.
He also called the charges politically motivated.
Watkins is a first-term Republican facing two primary challengers, former state cabinet secretary Dennis Taylor and Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner.