Republican backed Super PAC out with another ad targeting Paul Davis’ clients

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Battery,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad details Paul Davis’ job history as a shady lawyer defending sleazy clients.

The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“As a shady lawyer, Paul Davis’ sleazy clients included a man accused of physically mistreating a mentally disabled patient and another client who was accused of battery against a uniformed police officer,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Sleazy Paul Davis acts like his clients, he even was caught with a stripper during a drug bust at his client’s strip club – he can’t be trusted.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

Watch the ad here.