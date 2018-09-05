Republican backed SuperPAC releases ad highlighting Davis legislative record

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Liberal Past,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

The ad highlights Paul Davis’s record of rubber-stamping the Democrats’ liberal agenda 91 percent of the time in Topeka. The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“In Topeka, Paul Davis voted with Democrats 91% of the time, backing over a billion in higher taxes and fees on everything from parents to small businesses,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Davis’ liberal record shows he would be nothing more than a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi’s extreme, liberal agenda in Congress.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

Watch the ad here.