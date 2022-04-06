Republican, Democrat Want More E15

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller have asked the EPA to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol – known as E15 – this summer to ease prices at the pump.
Air-quality regulations prohibit the sale of E15 from June 1 to September 15 in many areas of the United States.
The EPA has the authority to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round when “extreme or unusual fuel or fuel additive supply circumstances exist.”
Schmidt and Miller encouraged the use the EPA’s emergency waiver authority under the Clean Air Act.
The attorneys general said that “issuing the waiver would result in both lower pump prices and lower overall tailpipe emissions,” because E15 has lower emissions than E10, which can be sold year-round.
Schmidt is a Republican and Miller is a Democrat.