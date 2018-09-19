Republican leadership-backed PAC puts out new anti-Davis ad

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Unethical,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad details Paul Davis’ history with strip clubs. The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“Paul Davis’s history with strip clubs includes voting to allow strip clubs to open near churches, schools, and daycares,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Davis was even found by Kansas law enforcement in the VIP room of his client’s strip club during a drug raid. Paul Davis is not just liberal, he’s unethical and Kansas families deserve better.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.