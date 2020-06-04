Republican-led Senate rejects Gov. Kelly’s court nominee

      Breaking News
Jun 4, 2020

The Republican-led Kansas Senate has rejected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest nominee for the state Court of Appeals.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected Kelly’s nomination of longtime state and federal public defender Carl Folsom III, largely because he represented a client convicted of possessing child pornography, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner criticized Folsom for arguing for a reduced sentence for his client.

Democratic Sen. Vic Miller challenged Baumgardner, noting that public defenders don’t choose their clients. Kelly called it “political games.”

