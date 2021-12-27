Republican Marshall, West Coast Democrats Unite…On One Thing

It’s not every day that you hear about Senator Roger Marshall happily working with three west coast Democrats toward a common goal – but today you will.
The five lawmakers working together have one thing in common – they’re all physicians.
Marshall, along with Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, and Democrat Representatives Ami Bera and Raul Ruiz from California and Kim Schrier from Washington, have recorded a public service announcement together, promoting the COVID-19 booster shot.
The lawmakers say that with the booster, you are 14 times less likely to end up being hospitalized if you get sick with COVID, and 10 times less likely to die.
They urge people to talk with their trusted doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible, particularly if a person is a senior, or someone with underlying health conditions.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both said they received the booster shot.