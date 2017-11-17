Republican Party Chair running for Secretary of State looking for more business filings if tax cuts pass Congress

Current Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold is running for Secretary of State and he wants to build on the foundation the current officeholder Kris Kobach has laid.

“Initiatives to protect the ballot, to protect the voter, voter ID laws, these are things that not only I, but the majority of Kansans, support,” said Arnold. “Stuff that I will continue to support as Secretary of State. The office does a lot of things. Elections is usually what most people know, what the role of Secretary of State does, but there’s a lot of other aspects of it,really, dealing with businesses. Business filings, helping companies organize and start up here in Kansas and that’s something we can also focus on a lot.”

Arnold believes that if the tax cuts in Congress make it through, the Secretary of State’s office will have plenty to do.

“All those companies that come to Kansas or start up in Kansas have to file their governing documents,” said Arnold. “Something that the Secretary of State can be involved in is help navigate the bureaucracy of government to help these companies start here in Kansas, so they can stop worrying about doing the bureaucracy and focus on growing their companies. This is something the Secretary of State can help them with.”

Arnold addressed the latest issue in Sedgwick County where he serves as County Clerk of ballots having to be thrown out because the disabled person who voted did not sign the affidavit on the envelope for the absentee ballot, even if they were physically unable to do so.

“I’ve started to look at this,” said Arnold. “In fact, I’ve got a meeting with our county counselor this week to review this law a little bit more, because we have to do something. If you are perfectly able to vote a ballot, you just can’t sign it, you can’t fill it out, that’s why we have provisions to have people assist you with this. It should be something common sense. We should have been able to count these ballots.”

Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab has also filed for the position.