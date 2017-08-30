Republican primary race for Governor will have different dynamic, secretary of state says

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is one of up to eight potential candidates that we know of right now in the Republican primary for Governor.

“It definitely changes the dynamic of the race,” said Kobach. “If you have more than four and in this case we have twice that many, then you have interesting things happen. One is, debates are a completely different question. You know, if you have two or three people in a race, a debate’s pretty standard. You divide up the time and you have statements and rebuttals. If you have eight people in a race, a debate becomes a very different matter. You saw this in the Presidential campaign. Lots of hand-raising, huge hosts of people on the stage and you know, two minute answers maybe, if it’s a long answer and one minute answers if it’s a short answer. It changes the dynamic of debating quite a bit.”

That many candidates can also change the advertising strategy of a campaign.

“On a one-on-one race, you might have one candidate taking a shot at another candidate,” said Kobach. “It’s harder to do that when you’ve got eight people on the field.”

That many challengers likely will change the dynamic of fundraising.

“In a general election, chances are, the Republican and the Democrat are not going to be calling the same person asking for a contribution,” said Kobach. “In a primary, chances are, two Republicans might call the same person, or two Democrats. But, if you have eight people making those phone calls, you’re more likely to have multiple people going to the same well for some water.”

Mathematically, it would seem likely that it would take fewer votes to win such a divided event.

“If you have more people in the race and the plurality wins, as is the case in Kansas, then, in theory, a smaller plurality could win if all candidates are pulling a substantial number of votes out of the pool,” Kobach said.

Kobach and the seven challengers still have about eleven months to campaign prior to August 2018’s primary.