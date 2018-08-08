Republican Secretary of State nominee comments on primary

Republican nominee for Secretary of State Scott Schwab is looking forward to the race against Brian McClendon in the fall.

“You’ve got a guy that, originally he’s from Kansas, but he’s more California than he is Kansas,” said Schwab. “Kansans are smart. I think they’ll see that. He doesn’t have a plan for securing elections or helping business filings. He has some good ideas, but they’re not ideas that the Secretary of State’s office can operate with.”

Schwab believes the message he took through the primary will serve him well in the general.

“We’re going to continue with the message that got us this far, which is to provide trusted results,” Schwab said. “Whether it’s helping the county clerks so that they can get the job done that they need to get done, or on the business filings side making sure that when people are starting non-profits and small businesses, that their Tax ID and their information’s secure.”

In light of the closeness of the Republican primary for governor, there is one piece of legislation Schwab would like to see considered.

“The one thing I’d like the legislature to look at is when there’s a statewide and there’s less than one or less than a half percent difference, I think the state should pay for an automatic recount. Don’t put that pressure on the counties.”

Ultimately, though, Schwab believes it is the Secretary’s job to follow the law as written and ask the legislature to change it for the next time, if necessary.