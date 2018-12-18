Republicans not allowing President of their own party full Constitutional power of recess appointments, says policy analyst

A leading free-market policy analyst and advocate in Washington says both parties are complicit in the number of vacancies that the federal government still has nearly two years in to the Trump administration.

“President Trump has sent more than a thousand nominations to the Senate,” said Phil Kerpen with American Commitment. “Only a little more than 600 of them have been confirmed. He’s got 400 plus nominees that have been sitting in the Senate just pending there. This is by far the all-time record for any President. Democrats have done this by stalling, slowing and blocking and doing everything in their process to sort of gum up the works. They’ve really been historically obstructionist.”

Kerpen said there is something Republicans can do.

“There’s a second way that Presidents can get their nominees in,” said Kerpen. “That is the recess appointment clause of the Constitution, which says that, when there’s a vacancy during a recess of the Congress, the President can fill it temporarily through the next Congress, without the advice and consent of the Senate. Historically, this has been a power that pretty much every President has used.”

We haven’t seen a recess appointment in this country in about eight years. It requires both houses to agree to allow a

recess, which obviously won’t happen if different parties control the different houses, as will be the case after Democrats take over the House in January. Republicans have had almost two years to call a recess.

“They’ve essentially blocked a President of their own party from having the recess appointment power, which would serve as sort of a safety valve, a steam release on those 400 plus nominees that Democrats have blocked in the Senate,” said Kerpen. “The President could recess appoint some or all of them and get them on the job, instead of waiting around for the Senate to confirm them. They’d be on the job, working. They’d still probably like to get the Senate to confirm them, but they’d be on the job and the President would have a fully staffed administration.”

With the prospect of a government shutdown forcing Congress to stay in town to resolve it, though, the ship may have sailed if Congress can’t finish its work far enough ahead to trigger a recess, even if they agreed to one.