Republicans’ second try at health care reform bill has support from Kansas doctor in Congress

Kansas First District Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall supports the bill currently looking to change many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

“I think eliminating a trillion dollars of Federal taxes is nothing to sneeze at for any community,” said Marshall. “I also am excited that there is increased funding for Kansas hospitals. That’s really a big issue for many of our community hospitals right now.”

This bill would also eliminate all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, regardless of the reason for it.

“We want to take these monies that were going to Planned Parenthood, some $600 million and use those in Federally qualified clinics that I think most of us in Kansas are more familiar with and I think are doing a better job,” said Marshall. “They are not embroiled in the scandal and the unethical behavior associated with Planned Parenthood.”

Marshall says a reduction in regulation is the reason insurance costs would go down with this plan.

“By eliminating all the mandates, all the thousands and thousands of pages of legislation and rules, this is going to foster competition and we’re going to see more insurance companies enter the market again. I’m sure everybody knows, in Kansas, we’re down to one provider in the ACA exchange right now and even they are threatening to leave because it’s such a big money loser.”

Marshall emphasized that doing nothing is not an option and that this bill, while not perfect, moves the discussion back in the right direction. This is the Republicans second crack at changes in the Affordable Care Act. The first bill was pulled before it made it to the floor due to a lack of support.