Republicans slow to enter Second District race; decision could be pragmatic, says KU professor

Democrat Paul Davis announced his run for the seat in Congress in Kansas Second District currently held by Lynn Jenkins on Tuesday. He is the first Democrat to announce for that seat, while just two Republicans have thus far, State Senator Steve Fitzgerald and Basehor city councilman Vernon Fields. A University of Kansas political scientist is not surprised by the state of the race right now.

“I think this fits into what you’re seeing nationally,” said Patrick Miller of KU. “I think, if you look at the U.S. House seats that could be competitive next year, where there is no incumbent running, because that person has retired or run for higher office, what you’re generally seeing is pretty well-developed Democratic fields with one major candidate, or several major candidates, but very few Republicans running, and a lot of Republicans who were mentioned as candidates, deciding against bids.”

History tells us the odds are against candidates from the majority party who aren’t incumbents in midterm elections.

“What we typically see is that the party of a President loses seats in Congress in a midterm election,” said Miller. “You can count on one hand the number of midterm elections that have exceptions to that rule. When they’ve been exceptions, those have been barely exceptions, where a President’s party has basically held even.”

With that in mind, some pragmatic Republicans may be waiting for a better opportunity.

“If you are a high-quality, really ambitious Republican and you’re looking at running for Congress, all things being equal, when you’re looking at a midterm of any Republican President, whether it’s Donald Trump or George W. Bush, that might not be the best year for you to run,” said Miller. “Typically, the winds are blowing against your party.”

The elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is the potential for Kansas to lose another Congressional seat as soon as the next decennial census in 2020. If that were to happen, it’s possible that the Second District is the one that would get swallowed up, causing an incumbent versus incumbent election cycle at that time.