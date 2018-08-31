Republicans want Kansas GOP lawmaker out over allegation

Kansas Republicans want a new GOP state lawmaker to resign and end his election campaign to keep his seat over allegations in a television report that he emotionally abused two boys.

State Representative Michael Capps, of Wichita, told KAKE-TV he did nothing wrong and is not resigning.

The Kansas Republican Party on Friday severed its ties with Capps and said it does not support his election. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. called on Capps to resign and said it would be “inappropriate” for him to serve. Local Republicans appointed Capps to fill a vacancy in July.

He told KAKE-TV that a Department for Children and Families finding of emotional abuse of two boys in foster care was overturned after he appealed it.

He did not return telephone messages seeking comment.