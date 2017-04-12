Rescheduled Storm Spotter Meeting Coming Up Monday

If at first you don’t succeed, try again, that’s what the National Weather Service and Shawnee County Emergency Management are doing with their annual Spotter Talk this year.

“It’s rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.,” said National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt. “That’s going to be held at Washburn again, as usual, as it has been over the past several years.”

It was imminent severe weather in March that pushed back the original date.

“We had to postpone it last time,” said Omitt. “We had tornado warnings across the area. Hopefully, this time the weather will be more quiet, and we’ll be able to go ahead with the training.”

If you want to be able to look outside when storms are coming and know what you’re looking at, Monday’s event is one to attend.

“One of the things we do talk about that may be of interest to people out there is storm structure,” said Omitt. Cloud features that you may see that are associated with the types of severe storms that we see here in Kansas. Specifically, we talk about lines of thunderstorms, or squall lines, and then supercell thunderstorms, those are the storms that rotate, oftentimes upwards of 20 to 25 thousand feet. Those are the storms that produce the large hail and any sort of strong or violent tornado that you may remember.”

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.