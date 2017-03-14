Rescission Bill To Senate Floor

A rescission bill that does not cut public education was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Ways and Means Committee, sending it to the full Senate for possible floor action later this week. A rumored two percent cut to K-12 funding was not presented in committee, but could be offered as an amendment before the full Senate.



The Kansas Association of School Boards asked its members to talk to their senators in an article linked to in a Tuesday email prior to the floor vote.

“KASB urges school leaders to contact their state senators to tell them what impact a cut would have on students and teachers, in addition to the long-term plan for schools in the face of the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision that the school finance system is constitutionally inadequate.”



The KASB notes that four amendments by Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning were adopted. Denning was one of the sustaining votes against tax increases earlier in the session.

His first amendment includes some KPERS payments to avoid pushing the program’s unfunded liability past 2033.

A second amendment puts a delayed FY 16 KPERS payment back in to the FY18 budget bill.

The third amendment directs the state Budget office to only borrow enough money from the Pooled Money Investment Board (PMIB) in order to leave a $50 million ending balance in FY 17.

Denning’s fourth amendment makes a 10 percent transfer into the state’s “rainy day fund” in FY 19, but not in fiscal years 2017 or 2018 due to challenging revenue projections.