Reser’s issues voluntary recall of Macaroni Salad

Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling nearly 530 cases of Macaroni Salad because they contain milk and soy – both undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the issue was discovered when consumer feedback indicated the product was not consistent with what had been purchased in the past.

The recall was issued for 16 ounce containers of Reser’s Macaroni Salad marked with the sell-by date of April 24 with the UPC number 71117.19007.

The product was sold to grocery retailers in Kansas, Missouri and 11 other states.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The FDA says that so far, no reports of illness have been associated with the product.

Reser’s has told retailers that purchased the affected product to pull it from shelves and inventories. Customers with milk and soy allergies who bought the product are urged to throw it away.

Questions regarding the recall may be directed to the Reser’s toll-free hotline at 888-257-7913 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

The recall notice was posted on the FDA’s website based on information provided by Reser’s corporate headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.