Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Resident Death at El Dorado Correctional Facility

May 26, 2020 @ 5:18pm

El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Bobby Edwards died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the correctional facility.

Edwards, 44, was pronounced dead by facility staff at approximately 2:15 a.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Per protocol when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Edwards was serving a 247-month sentence for a 2011 Sedgwick County conviction for Aggravated Robbery.

