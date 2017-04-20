Resident, four dogs escape East Topeka house fire that killed two pet birds

A southeast Topeka resident lost two pet birds in a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire at 2124 SE 21st Terrace was reported just after 10 p.m., according to a release from the Topeka Fire Department.

The resident and four dogs were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

The birds were found dead when firefighters searched the home to make sure no one else was inside.

Crews began an offensive attack and brought the flames under control. The release did not mention whether neighboring homes sustained any radiant heat or smoke damage.

The blaze caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the home and personal contents.

Investigators believe the fire, which started in the kitchen, was accidental and caused by the careless use of an aromatic device.

Three engine companies, one truck company, one aerial ladder company and additional personnel responded to the scene.

Westar and the Kansas Chapter of the Red Cross was also called in to assist.