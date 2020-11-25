Resistance to Mask Mandates Weakening
Resistance to masks appears to be weakening in Kansas as the coronavirus surges.
Governor Laura Kelly’s latest effort to require face coverings is now in effect, although Kansas law still allows the state’s 105 counties to opt out.
Most counties did so the first time Kelly tried to require masks in July.
However, with the average new case numbers more than nine times higher now than then, there appears to be less pushback.
Kelly’s order allows counties to adopt their own mandates, and more than 20 had done so, according to data from the Kansas Association of Counties.
Counties that take no action will be automatically covered by Kelly’s order.
In Barton County, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a county-wide mask mandate.
The commission had rejected mask mandates twice before.
The Board of County Commissioners in Miami County voted to allow the mask order to go into effect.
The Riley County Commission didn’t override the order during its meeting.