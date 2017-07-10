Response briefs show state, plaintiffs still at school funding impasse

The response briefs for the state of Kansas and the plaintiffs in the school finance lawsuit were filed Friday. The state is looking at this differently than the plaintiffs are, according to Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas.

“School finance litigation is not supposed to be only about, or even fundamentally about, amount of dollars put into the system,” said Mulligan of the state’s argument. “Rather, it’s supposed to be about, are we adequately and equitably educating the children in the state’s school system.”

The plaintiffs on the other hand, are talking about numbers.

“Since 2012, the state has cut $511 million per year from the K-12 budget,” said Mulligan of the state’s position. “Their argument is, well, it’s great that the state added back in $292 million, but we’re still short.”

That’s not factoring in keeping up with inflation in previous years, either, although the state has said that it will keep up with inflation going forward. The next step in the process is the oral arguments, which are due later this month.

“Come into court ready to address weaknesses,” said Mulligan. “You know the court’s going to have questions for you. This is your last opportunity as the lawyer to address those weaknesses in your case. You really should come in saying, I know you have some concerns, let’s talk about those and let me show you why you shouldn’t be so worried, or at least, why I’m in the better position than my opponent.”

The lawyers are asked questions by the seven-judge panel. The court has scheduled time between 9 a.m. and noon

for the arguments on July 18.