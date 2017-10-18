The rest of the work week should be nice, but be ready for storms Saturday

Sunny and warm for a few days, then more rain with another cold front over the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78 and south winds from 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer, with a high at 80.

Friday: Windy, with a high at 78.

Saturday: A cold front will sweep through Kansas giving us afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with a high at 72.

Sunday: Cooler, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 77. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 81.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 77.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 72.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 70.