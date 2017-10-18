The rest of the work week should be nice, but be ready for storms Saturday

Sunny and warm for a few days, then more rain with another cold front over the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 78 and south winds from 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 48.
Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer, with a high at 80.
Friday: Windy, with a high at 78.
Saturday: A cold front will sweep through Kansas giving us afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with a high at 72.
Sunday: Cooler, with a high at 65.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 77. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 81.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 77.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 72.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 70.