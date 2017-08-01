De La Isla, Duncan win Topeka mayoral primary

The results of the Topeka Mayoral primary election are in.

With 100-percent of precincts reporting, City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla and Spencer Duncan won handily with more than 41-percent of the vote. Duncan came in a distant second with 21-percent.

De La Isla credited her volunteers, including longtime Topeka political activist Marge Heeney who died in June.

“I have a battery of amazing people that were just warriors,” said De La Isla. “Door knocking, designing team, web page team, social media. It’s just been so overwhelmingly beautiful. I can’t thank my volunteers enough.”

Duncan was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

“In an election like this with five individuals who all ran a positive campaign, you really have no idea what the end result is going to be,” said Duncan. “I’m humbled that I finished where I did.”

Downtown Topeka business owner Chris Schultz followed closely with nearly 19-percent.

I’m pleased that I ran a clean campaign,” said Schultz. “It wasn’t about fundraising. It wasn’t about money. It was about hearing the voice of the people. I had a wonderful opportunity to hear and understand a lot of the issues people face in their neighborhoods. I plan on using everything I’ve garnered from this experience to continue uplifting this community in the best way I possibly can.”

According to the unofficial results, Schultz earned 1,632 votes, only 200 behind Duncan’s 1,832. Schultz says the narrow margin is more enlightening than frustrating.

“If you really take the votes and break it down by how much money was raised and how much each vote actually cost, I was outspent significantly on that,” said Schultz. “My whole intention on this campaign wasn’t about making fundraising calls, it’s been about listening to the people. When you’re making fundraising calls, you’re not talking to the people who need help, you’re talking to the people who have money.”

Schultz knew going into the race that he was facing an uphill battle.

“Because of where we are and what this election was, I knew it was a longshot,” said Schultz. “But I wanted to try and do what I could for the people I know here. And we need a lot of help.”

Despite the loss, Schultz says he’s not going anywhere.

“I’m going to regroup, but this is not the end for me here,” said Schultz. “If I’m not going to be the mayor, I’m going to be the watchdog. So now, Topeka has a new watchdog.”

Business executive Clark Trammell came in fourth with 1,323, or just over 15-percent of the votes. Reacting to the election results, Trammell says the community has decided where it wants to go and with who.

“I’m disappointed with the results, obviously, but we’ll see where this takes us,” said Trammell. “And we’ve got a lot of work in front of us, without the experience underneath it. I hope the community understands that. Those who support the next mayor need to step up and do their part, because they’re going need that help and support.”

With the race over, Trammell says he’ll continue to offer pro-bono consulting services for entrepreneurs and young professionals.

Trammell says he considers the primary race a “good campaign all the way around” and leaves a few parting words of wisdom for De La Isla and Duncan as they head toward November.

“Remember this is a fulltime job with two huge responsibilities,” said Trammell. “They need to treat it as such and they need to bring the experience around them that they don’t have to take on the role of correctly.”

Phone numbers for Weiser listed on the City of Topeka’s candidate information page were no longer in service.

De La Isla and Duncan will now advance to the November 7 general election.

Voter turnout for the primary election was just over 12-percent. That figure matches the estimate given by Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

Updated results below:

152 of 152 precincts counted

Michelle De La Isla – 3,569, 41.29%

Spencer Duncan. . . . . . . . . 1,832, 21.19%

Chris Schultz . . . . . . . . . 1,632, 18.88%

Clark W. Trammell. . . . . . . . 1,323, 15.31%

Mark E. Weiser. . . . . . . . . 288, 3.33%